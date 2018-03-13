Got a dog on your lap or an arm outside your car?

Driving with your pet on your lap is against the law

Driving with your pet on your lap is against the law Contributed

FRASER Coast drivers are urged to brush up on their road rule knowledge, after RACQ released a list of obscure laws that have caught out drivers.

New data revealed more than 400 Queenslanders had been fined for having an arm or leg outside of a vehicle, 170 drivers had been fined for having an animal on their lap, and 113 pedestrians had obstructed a vehicle during a 12-month period.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said it was a timely reminder to motorists who mistakenly believed police didn't monitor minor breaches of the law.

"Obviously, there are many motorists copping fines for breaking rules they may not be aware of," Ms Ritchie said.

"These road rules may seem insignificant to some but they're in place to keep all road users safe."

"Ignorance of road rules isn't a valid excuse so we urge everyone to refresh."

Number of drivers fined for breaking lesser-known road rules in Queensland*:

1. Failure to keep body part/s inside the vehicle - 405 infringements issued

2. Motorist driving with a person or animal on lap - 170 infringements issued

3. Pedestrian moved into the path of a driver or obstructed a driver or another pedestrian - 113 infringements issued

4. Ride bicycle/powered wheel device without brakes or warning bell - 66 infringements issued

5. Failure to use a horn/bell or use other than permitted - 52 infringements issued.

Data collected by Queensland Police between 1 November 2016-31 October 2017.