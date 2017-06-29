Got nothing to do over the next few days? Now you do

THURSDAY

MARYBOROUGH MARKETS

When: Thursday, 8am to 1pm.

Where: Adelaide and Ellena St, Maryborough.

What: Wander around more than 120 stalls offering an amazing array of farm-fresh produce and unique wares.

Original handmade craft, home-made treats, artwork, jewellery, clothes, accessories, natural beauty products and cut flowers.

Cost: Free.

TRIVIA NIGHT

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm. Register by 7pm.

Where: Hervey Bay Bowls Club, 11-17 Denman Camp Rd, Scarness.

What: Test your memory with a night of fun and frivolity at the Hervey Bay Bowls and Social Club.

Cost: $5 per team.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

When: Thursday, 7.30pm.

Where: Beach House Hotel, Esplanade, Scarness.

What: A night about bringing local musicians together to jam and share their talents.

Cost: Free

FRIDAY

PIER PARK

COMMUNITY MARKETS

When: Wednesday and Saturday, 7am to 1pm.

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Wednesday and Saturday. You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit and vegetables and much more.

Cost: Free.

BUZERS BAZAAR MARKET

When: Every Friday, from 1pm to 6pm.

Where: Esplanade, Torquay.

What: The Marina Twilight Markets have relocated to the centre of town, with stalls outside as well as under cover. Browse stalls of children's wear, art and hand-painted souvenirs, handmade hats, flags, bags, handmade cards, DVDs, stamps and collectible bank notes, jewellery and more.

Cost: Free.

JAZZ AT THE RSL

When: Friday, 7pm to 10pm.

Where: Hervey House, Hervey Bay RSL, Pialba.

What: Join the Hervey Bay Jazz Club for a night of fun and entertainment with special guests, Sue Bond and Friends.

Cost: $20 Jazz Club members, $25 non-members.

SATURDAY

ART IN THE BAY

When: Open 9am to 3pm daily.

Where: Gallery 5, 5 Sandy St, Urangan.

What: The Hervey Bay Art Society's latest exhibition The Australian Outback, is currently on display until Friday, July 14. This popular theme makes a lovely display of paintings depicting the beautiful vibrant colours of the Australian Outback and lifestyle. All paintings and 3D artwork are for sale at very reasonable prices.

Cost: Free.

HERVEY BAY PARK RUN

When: Saturday, 7am.

Where: The event takes place at Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan.

What: It is a 5km run - it's you against the clock.

Free entry, but please register before your first run at www.parkrun.com.au.

Cost: Free

HORSEMANSHIP SPECTACULAR

When: Saturday, July 1, 4pm to 8.30pm.

Where: Susan River Homestead, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

What: Australia's very own world renowned horseman Guy McLean, will show you his unique style of horsemanship throughout his two-hour performance.

Barbecue and refreshments available to buy at the venue. Tickets can be bought at the gate.

Cost: Adults $35, children 5-14 years $20 and a family of two adults and two children $100, under five years free of charge. For more information, call 07 4121 6846.

SUNDAY

NIKENBAH MARKETS

When: Sunday, 6am to noon.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Hervey Bay-Marybor- ough Rd, Nikenbah.

What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.

There is an abundance of stalls, with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.

Cost: Free.

ROUND ISLAND TRANSFERS

When: Sunday, 9am.

Where: Departure from berth 5 at the Urangan Marina.

What: Swim, snorkel or relax on beautiful Round Island. Bring your food, drinks and fishing rod aboard Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours 'The Milbi' every Sunday. Returns at 1pm.

Cost: Adults $35, Children $25. Phone 4125 6888.