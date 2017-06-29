25°
Entertainment

Got nothing to do over the next few days? Now you do

29th Jun 2017 8:00 AM Updated: 8:11 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THURSDAY

MARYBOROUGH MARKETS

When: Thursday, 8am to 1pm.

Where: Adelaide and Ellena St, Maryborough.

What: Wander around more than 120 stalls offering an amazing array of farm-fresh produce and unique wares.

Original handmade craft, home-made treats, artwork, jewellery, clothes, accessories, natural beauty products and cut flowers.

Cost: Free.

 

TRIVIA NIGHT

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm. Register by 7pm.

Where: Hervey Bay Bowls Club, 11-17 Denman Camp Rd, Scarness.

What: Test your memory with a night of fun and frivolity at the Hervey Bay Bowls and Social Club.

Cost: $5 per team.

 

OPEN MIC NIGHT

When: Thursday, 7.30pm.

Where: Beach House Hotel, Esplanade, Scarness.

What: A night about bringing local musicians together to jam and share their talents.

Cost: Free

 

FRIDAY

PIER PARK

COMMUNITY MARKETS

When: Wednesday and Saturday, 7am to 1pm.

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Wednesday and Saturday. You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit and vegetables and much more.

Cost: Free.

 

BUZERS BAZAAR MARKET

When: Every Friday, from 1pm to 6pm.

Where: Esplanade, Torquay.

What: The Marina Twilight Markets have relocated to the centre of town, with stalls outside as well as under cover. Browse stalls of children's wear, art and hand-painted souvenirs, handmade hats, flags, bags, handmade cards, DVDs, stamps and collectible bank notes, jewellery and more.

Cost: Free.

 

JAZZ AT THE RSL

When: Friday, 7pm to 10pm.

Where: Hervey House, Hervey Bay RSL, Pialba.

What: Join the Hervey Bay Jazz Club for a night of fun and entertainment with special guests, Sue Bond and Friends.

Cost: $20 Jazz Club members, $25 non-members.

 

SATURDAY

ART IN THE BAY

When: Open 9am to 3pm daily.

Where: Gallery 5, 5 Sandy St, Urangan.

What: The Hervey Bay Art Society's latest exhibition The Australian Outback, is currently on display until Friday, July 14. This popular theme makes a lovely display of paintings depicting the beautiful vibrant colours of the Australian Outback and lifestyle. All paintings and 3D artwork are for sale at very reasonable prices.

Cost: Free.

 

HERVEY BAY PARK RUN

When: Saturday, 7am.

Where: The event takes place at Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan.

What: It is a 5km run - it's you against the clock.

Free entry, but please register before your first run at www.parkrun.com.au.

Cost: Free

 

HORSEMANSHIP SPECTACULAR

When: Saturday, July 1, 4pm to 8.30pm.

Where: Susan River Homestead, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

What: Australia's very own world renowned horseman Guy McLean, will show you his unique style of horsemanship throughout his two-hour performance.

Barbecue and refreshments available to buy at the venue. Tickets can be bought at the gate.

Cost: Adults $35, children 5-14 years $20 and a family of two adults and two children $100, under five years free of charge. For more information, call 07 4121 6846.

 

SUNDAY

NIKENBAH MARKETS

When: Sunday, 6am to noon.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Hervey Bay-Marybor- ough Rd, Nikenbah.

What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.

There is an abundance of stalls, with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.

Cost: Free.

 

ROUND ISLAND TRANSFERS

When: Sunday, 9am.

Where: Departure from berth 5 at the Urangan Marina.

What: Swim, snorkel or relax on beautiful Round Island. Bring your food, drinks and fishing rod aboard Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours 'The Milbi' every Sunday. Returns at 1pm.

Cost: Adults $35, Children $25. Phone 4125 6888.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  entertainement fcwhatson fraser coast what's on

Acid spills in dump truck, 8 crews come to clean-up

Acid spills in dump truck, 8 crews come to clean-up

A driver of a dumpster truck realised one of his collection bins contained hydrochloric acid, which had spilled in the vehicle.

Bay petrol station winning fans with old-fashioned service

Glenda Nevins enjoyed the old-fashioned customer service at Urangan's Caltex Service Station on Boat Harbour Drive.

One Hervey Bay service station is turning back the clock.

Woman taken to hospital with head injury

A woman was taken to hospital with head injuries.

The crash happened in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Humpback whale spotted off Fraser Is, along with some sharks

One of the first humpbacks of the season has been spotted making a splash near Moon Point on Fraser Island.

It started with a massive splash only a humpback can make.

Local Partners

New Crime Stoppers committee welcomes new members

Would you like to solve crimes and keep the community safe?

Bay museum and village is worth the trip

The Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum hosts many fun events for the Fraser Coast community during the year, including Australia Day celebrations.

Bay museum takes out TripAdvisor honours.

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Take the kids to see Mem Fox at Brolga Theatre

RENOWNED author Mem Fox will be at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre today hosting a series of free storytime sessions.

Aly defends support for Richmond player banned for striking

Aly defends character reference for banned footballer Houli

No filter on talk in everyday Aussie workplaces

Hairdressers Nikki and Kathy star in Common Sense, the new TV series from the makers of Gogglebox.

Common Sense is like eavesdropping on water-cooler talk.

What's on the big screen this week

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

WILL Ferrell and Amy Poehler play two naughty parents in The House.

Cleverman in a battle for survival

Hunter Page-Lochard stars in season two of the TV series Cleverman.

Will Koen become the hero everyone needs him to be in season two?

Game of Thrones: Crucial details you probably forgot

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

There are some crucial story points to remember before season seven.

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

Mariah Carey interviewed on Israeli television

'He’s somewhere doing something'

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 $365,000

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

OWNER KEEN TO SELL,MAKE AN OFFER !

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 $380,000

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop Room for caravan or boat in front yard Close to shops and bus stops This beautiful 4 bedroom brick...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $379,000

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 $259,000

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $360,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!