Hervey Bay city musicians - Commitee members Dave McGuiness and James Prince are looking for donation of instruments to be given to children in need.
Got a spare instrument? Donate it and gift music to kids

Annie Perets
by
12th Dec 2018 10:58 AM
MUSIC has been a source of joy for of David McGuinness for more than five decades.  

That's as long as he has played an instrument.  

Now the Hervey Bay City Musicians want a new generation to have the opportunity to speak the language of music.  

The music group is jumping on-board the Don't Stop the Music campaign, which encourages residents to turn-in unused instruments to be donated to underprivileged kids for them to learn.

Hervey Bay city musicians - Commitee members Dave McGuiness and James Prince are looking for donation of instruments to be given to children in need.
  Fellow Hervey Bay City Musician member James Prince, a drummer, says taking up music young helped him perform better in other areas at school.   

Even if you have an unused instrument with a slight fault, such as a broken string - it doesn't matter.

A part of the Don't Stop the Music campaign is getting those issues fixed.  

Donations can be dropped off to Bespoke Buildings Designs at 97 Garden Dr, Urangan.

For more information call Angie Shearn on 0457 035 186.  

Fraser Coast Chronicle

    Local Partners