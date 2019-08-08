Up to government to make roads funding fair, says McGarvie

IT'S up to the Federal Government to work out a way to tax owners of electric vehicles to make costs fair for all road users.



That's the view of Fraser Coast businessman Greg McGarvie, the brains behind Australia's first manufactured electric vehicle.



Mr McGarvie was responding to Rod Sims, chairman of the Federal Government's Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.



This week Mr Sims said it was unfair that electric car owners were exempt from the 41 cent per litre fuel tax, which pays for roads.



He called on the government to abolish the fuel excise and replace it with a levy based on the distance driven.



"People who buy electric cars are travelling on roads without cost, and that's really not fair," Mr Sims said.

MORE COVERAGE: Why ACCC says electric cars are 'unfair'



"Why should they have an advantage over people driving petrol cars?"



But Mr McGarvie, managing director of ACE EV, said it was not the fault of the drivers but rather the government, which needed to keep up with technology. He said it was a weak excuse and said it should not discourage people from taking up a greener option by purchasing an electric car.



"The government will sort out a revenue measure, likely based on mileage, it's common-sense," he said.



"They're the ones who slapped the tax on petrol.



"Now they have to work out a revenue method for electric vehicles.



"You can't blame the vehicle, blame the government.



"It's just inventing reasons why electric vehicles are unfair.



"They have the benefit of not creating health problems and creating less pollution."



Mr Sims said the Federal Government should find a different way of charging for road use, by using tracking technology to charge motorists for the distance driven, or the time spent driving.



"Technology can track where and when you're going," he said.

