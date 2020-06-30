Government mega hub to bring more workers into M’boro CBD

Aaron Skuse Drone shot of the Fraser Coast Regional Council administration building in Maryborough being demolished.

PLANS for the new council administration building in Maryborough have been revealed, with "one-stop government shop" coming to the CBD.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders told the Chronicle the State Government would leave 2000sq m of office space from the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

This will mean all government services in Maryborough will be in the same place, he said.

It will also mean an influx of workers in the CBD, as State Government offices that are currently "tucked away" move into the prominent Kent St location.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders outside the former Fraser Coast Regional Council administration building demolition site. The new building on the site will become the headquarters of the council and the state government in Maryborough.

"We will be bringing more State Government staff, that's part of the revitalisation of the CBD, is to get offices back into the CBD," he said.

"There will be new jobs and there will be departments moving in that are currently tucked away and you don't even know they're in town."

Mr Saunders said departments like Transport and Main Roads would set up in the Kent St building and there were plans for the MP's electoral office to eventually move there.

"It's also about increasing the services of the State Government. More and more people are relying on government services."

He said the State Government was "working hand in glove with the council" to revitalise the CBD.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the site clearing following the demolition of the building, along with the old toy library building, was expected to be finished by July 31.

"The next step will be site remediation, including turf laying, with a scope of works to be presented to the council within the next few weeks," Cr Sanderson said.

Just over $4 million was allocated in the council's 2020/21 budget towards the Maryborough administration centre rebuild, with a further $6.3 million earmarked in future years.