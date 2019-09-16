Menu
NEW MEETING: Queensland Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni says he is looking forward to attending the first Rockhampton Regional Community Forum in October.
Government sets up shop in CQ

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
15th Sep 2019 5:45 PM
A REGIONAL office for the Department of the Premier and Cabinet will be established in Rockhampton.

It will work with the Office for Rural and Regional Queensland as part of the Regional Communities Program.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the office would be established to deliver a renewed focus on local ideas, solutions and opportunities to benefit Central Queensland.

In addition to the permanent structures, the government also announced the establishment of community forums.

Central Queenslanders will have the opportunity to work with key government decision-makers at the forums, which will become a regular event in Rockhampton from nmonth.

The Rockhampton Regional Community Forums will be held quarterly and bring government officials from Brisbane to the beef capital.

Minister for Innovation and Tourism Industry Development Kate Jones and Minister for Housing and Public Works, Digital Technology and Sport Mick de Brenni will attend the first forum.

Mr de Brenni said locals would be able to collaborate with government officials without leaving Rockhampton.

"We know that to keep delivering for our communities we have to keep on listening," Mr de Brenni said.

"We're giving locals an opportunity to share their ideas with key government decision-makers."

Mr de Brenni said delivering jobs to the region was one of the State Goverment's biggest focuses.

Event details for the first Rockhampton Regional Community Forum will be announced in the coming weeks.

Applications from interested community members who would like to attend are being accepted until Friday, September 20.

Mr de Brenni said he looked forward to attending the first forum.

Apply online to attend the forum at http://campaigns.premiers.qld.gov.au/advancing-qld-regions/




