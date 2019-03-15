Hospital name change cost revealed

MORE than $250,000 has been spent on changing the name of the former Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

The State Government previously indicated that changing the name to the Queensland Children's Hospital would cost less than $500,000.

The total spend so far - revealed in a question on notice this morning - totals $256,647.50.

The Lady Cilento Children's Hospital sign getting removed. Picture: Tara Croser

The transition is yet to be completed, with timber wall panels to be removed and replaced.

The replacement signage above the main reception also needs to be installed, while the helideck call sign will be repainted and the rectification of minor quality defects will also be undertaken.

The project's total budget is $302,082.