Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Government tweaks family court merger plan

by Rebecca Gredley
5th Dec 2019 10:00 AM

THE attorney-general has reintroduced draft laws to merge the family and federal courts, insisting the plan has been tweaked in response to stakeholder warnings.

Peak legal groups had urged Christian Porter to abandon the plan, but he maintains it will help make the court system easier for families resolving disputes.

"The reforms in this bill are a valuable and vital piece of family law reform, and will play an important role in providing Australian families with an effective and much improved experience when navigating the family law system," he told the lower house on Thursday.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MARINA DELAYS: We could be missing out on millions

        premium_icon MARINA DELAYS: We could be missing out on millions

        News The fight to redevelop the Hervey Bay marina has been reinvigorated after more than a decade of dead ends

        WIDE BAY BURNETT: No sugar coating region’s statistic

        premium_icon WIDE BAY BURNETT: No sugar coating region’s statistic

        News The region suffers from some of the worst statistics in the country

        UNPRECEDENTED INVESTMENT: Cash spend to boost our region

        premium_icon UNPRECEDENTED INVESTMENT: Cash spend to boost our region

        News The Coast’s future looks bright on the back of unprecedented investment

        Bay MP will continue fight for marina project

        premium_icon Bay MP will continue fight for marina project

        News “I’VE done it in the past and I’ll keep doing it in the future.”