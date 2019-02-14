Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXPRESSING GRATITUDE: Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey and his wife Kaye visited the Bundaberg Fire Station to thank the staff and volunteers of the QFES, SES and RFS.
EXPRESSING GRATITUDE: Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey and his wife Kaye visited the Bundaberg Fire Station to thank the staff and volunteers of the QFES, SES and RFS. Geordi Offord
News

Governor thanks hero fireys for their bravery

by Geordi Offord
13th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS, the State Emergency Service and Rural Fire Service have been thanked for their bravery during the blazes that tore through Deepwater last year.

Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey and his wife, Kaye, visited the Bundaberg Fire Station yesterday, where they got to meet and greet staff and volunteers.

RFS volunteer Richard Gorter was one of many volunteers who fought to save homes in the Deepwater area.

He said it was moving to have the Governor thank them for their work.

"We were very busy during those two weeks and weren't sure if anyone was actually noticing what we were doing so it's nice to get that recognition," he said.

"It's nice he's come out and spoken to us.

"It's not something we really expect, most of the thanks we get is from people when you arrive at their houses and there's flames coming up the hill."

Before addressing the many staff and volunteers, the Governor was given a tour of the new fire station, where he was shown the room that served as headquarters during last year's natural disaster.

"These are often thankless tasks that are undertaken, they're undertaken by people out of a great sense of community spirit," he said.

"Many of them are volunteers and don't do it for any particular reward, fortunately from time-to-time they are recognised in our Australian honour system with bravery awards.

"But these people really do what they do out of dedication for their fellow human beings and they're wonderful people and are to be congratulated and applauded."

Governor de Jersey said the state couldn't survive without the volunteers.

"It's terribly important," he said.

"We Queenslanders tend to help each other out in times of difficulty and do so with great spirit.

"The natural disasters never cease in this state."

bundaberg deepwater fires fires paul de jersey queensland governor rural fire service ses
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    premium_icon REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    Politics The Chronicle can reveal ex-army captain Jason Scanes was officially selected by the party on Monday night following months of speculation.

    Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

    premium_icon Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

    Community Good start for students

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:52 AM
    Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    premium_icon Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    Business How coal will deliver eight times jobs of hydrogen

    • 14th Feb 2019 4:55 AM
    Hervey Bay's construction skills in the spotlight

    premium_icon Hervey Bay's construction skills in the spotlight

    News It will influence how much funding will be directed to Hervey Bay