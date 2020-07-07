Govt exploring ‘shark control alternatives’

Shark nets and drumlines are used throughout Queensland but not on the Fraser Coast.

THERE are no immediate plans to install shark control equipment around Fraser Island.

The Chronicle asked Fisheries Queensland about plans for the shark hotspot at Indian Head after Sunshine Coast father Matthew Tratt was killed there on Saturday.

A spokesman for Fisheries Queensland said there was no shark control equipment in offshore areas in Queensland, including Fraser Island.

“The nearest shark control program equipment is at Rainbow Beach. There are three nets and 12 drumlines at this location,” he said.

“The Queensland Shark Control Program’s shark nets and drumlines are strategically placed at 86 of Queensland’s most popular patrolled swimming beaches to reduce the possibility of shark bite for swimmers.

“The equipment is positioned approximately 300–400 metres offshore where it can be quickly deployed, accessed, serviced and removed in bad weather.”

The Fisheries spokesman said the State Government had committed $1 million a year to research and trial shark control alternatives that may be appropriate for Queensland.

“Trials are being informed by a Scientific Working Group with a review of alternatives undertaken by a leading engineering, environment and design consultancy,” he said.