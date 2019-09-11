Govt to help primary producers affected by bushfire crisis

More than 70 fires are raging across Queensland.

More than 70 fires are raging across Queensland. Russell Prothero

AS MORE than 70 fires rage across Queensland, the State Government has offered assistance to primary producers who have been affected by the crisis.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said as conditions and access improved, department staff would carry out on-the-ground assessments in order to understand the impacts of the severe bushfires.

"Producers suffering severe damage can apply for an Individual Disaster Stricken Property declaration, which gives access to freight subsidies up to $5000 from DAF, and Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority Disaster Assistance loans of up to $250,000 at a concessional interest rate," Mr Furner said yesterday.

"We strongly urge everyone to keep updated on current conditions and not to return to their properties until it is safe to do so."

Information on applying for an IDSP can be found at daf.qld.gov.au or by phoning 13 25 23 for assistance.

Advice has been given to help producers keep livestock safe during the crisis, including removing or clearing flammable items.

Producers could also consider purchasing emergency fodder supplies and storing them in a safe place, preferably under cover.

Ensuring pets had sufficient stocks of food, medication and water to last a period of emergency was also an important measure that could be taken.