The now closed Bazaar Street medical centre in Maryborough.
GP shortage puts pressure on hospital system: MP

Christian Berechree
24th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
AS MARYBOROUGH reels from the loss of its only fully bulk billing medical centre, there are fears the closure could put more pressure on the city’s hospital.

MP Bruce Saunders said he was disappointed to hear about the closure of Bazaar Street Medical Centre last week.

Clinic owner Marcin Lazinski said he had been forced to close the practice because Federal Government policies had made it “impossible” to find doctors.

Mr Lazinski said Maryborough’s classification as a non-DPA (distribution priority area) meant options for filling the roles were severely limited and no viable candidates could be found.

Mr Saunders said he had heard reports of people opting to go to the hospital’s emergency department, rather than pay to see a GP.

“We’re looking at an increase in people going to the A & E at the hospital, with problems that should be addressed at the GP,” he told the Chronicle.

“They’re telling me they can’t afford to go to the doctor.”

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data shows non-urgent patient presentations increased from 1355 in 2017-18, to 1376 in 2018-19.

Urgent presentations jumped from 7408 in 2018-18, to 7639 in 2018-19.

Mr Saunders says a lack of bulk billing services would result in these numbers skyrocketing as more pressure was placed on the city’s emergency department.

Francis Family Doctors practice manager Rachel Hyne expressing the same concern.

Mrs Hyne’s practice has been forced to refuse new patients, because doctors are inundated with patients and paper work.

“It then overflows into the hospital system,” she said.

“It’s widely recognised that GP funding is inadequate.

“The cost of hospitals to the government is massive so the more you can reduce the cost of patients going into the hospital system, it’s a cost-saving for the government.”

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the Federal Government was committed to improving health outcomes for rural Australians and ensuring all communities had access to the medical care they needed.

“Attracting health professionals into rural and regional areas remains a significant challenge and a priority,” Mr Hunt said.

