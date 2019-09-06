GP tells why he couldn’t have had sex with patient

A MARRIED doctor accused of having sex with his female patient has denied the claim, saying as part of his defence that he had erectile dysfunction at the time.

The patient claims the GP drove her to his unit, put on gloves before digitally penetrating her, got her to perform oral sex on him, and later the same night had sexual intercourse with her.

The doctor has denied any sexual contact with the woman, or asking her to withdraw her complaint to the Health Ombudsman, which has brought two disciplinary charges against him.

A tribunal this week heard from two urologists about the likelihood of a man in his mid-50s being able to maintain an erection and perform two sexual acts, with or without Viagra.

While one said it was unlikely in the time frame given by the woman, given the doctor's erectile dysfunction, another urologist said it would be a challenge, but not impossible.

The overseas-born doctor, who worked part-time in the rural town, told Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal he previously had used Viagra to help him to have sex with his wife, without success.

In her court affidavit the woman said she had told the interstate-based doctor, who worked part-time in the town, that she had been sexually assaulted by her ex-partner.

She said a few months later, during a consultation, the doctor rubbed her vagina with his hand outside her underwear, kissed her and kept putting her hand on his crotch.

The woman said that night in 2014, the doctor called her mobile number, asking her to meet him.

"(The doctor) told me everything that I wanted to hear,'' the woman said in her affidavit.

"He told me how I was really special, that he wouldn't do anything to hurt me and that he wasn't like any other male.''

The woman claims she and the doctor exchanged mobile phone text messages, with the doctor asking her to get condoms and telling her he would pick her up.

The doctor denied it, claiming his mobile phone had gone missing that day, but he found it on his car bonnet the next morning.

The woman said at the doctor's unit, behind the surgery, he kissed her breast and digitally penetrated her, while wearing doctor's gloves.

She said he asked her to give him a blow job and after he ejaculated they talked for a while before he asked her to put a condom on his penis with her mouth and they had intercourse.

Under cross-examination the doctor denied having any contact with the woman on the night she alleged they had two sex acts.

He said he could not achieve an erection at that time and denied her claim that he phoned her weeks later, suggesting they could have sex again when he was back in town.

The disciplinary hearing continues.