GPs should own their own pharmacies: medical officials

Medical officials say GPs being able to own pharmacies would help stop the fragmentation of medical care.

Medical officials say GPs being able to own pharmacies would help stop the fragmentation of medical care.

LEADING doctors have called for GPs to be allowed to own pharmacies in a bid to stop the fragmentation of medical care.

Australian Medical Association of Queensland president Dr Dilip Dhupelia said incorporating pharmacy services into general practice would allow health professionals to work together in providing care.

He said there was a significant risk of dividing community health care because of pharmacies currently being able to prescribe drugs to patients.

"We don't want fragmentation of care, dispensing and prescribing should be separated... because it (risks) patient safety," Dr Dhupelia said.

"What we would like is pharmacists to be employed within general practice... because they will be part of the team to look after our ageing and chronic disease patients who have very complex diseases.

"So then it becomes a one-stop medical home for our chronic disease patients."

About $448.5 million was allocated in this year's Federal Budget to improve care for chronic patients over 70.

Last year, the State Government recommended establishing a pharmacy advisory council after a parliamentary probe into pharmacy ownership.

AMAQ vice president Chris Perry said one of the main concerns was pharmacists prescribing antibiotics out of hours and the impact it would have on the antibiotic resistance problem affecting the country.

A State Government spokesman said Queensland Health was responsible for the regulation of pharmacy ownership under the Pharmacy Business Ownership Act 2001.

"The Act limits the ownership of pharmacies to pharmacists and their relatives," the spokesman said.