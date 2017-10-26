Grab the Chronicle and add Turbo to your movie library

TURBO is the unlikely story of a snail - yes, snail - who swaps his boring garden-bed existence for the fast lane, the Indianapolis 500.

This delightful 2013 family animation, starring the voices of Ryan Reynolds (Turbo), Snoop Dogg and Samuel L. Jackson among others, is about the little snail who could.

When Turbo ingests nitrous oxide after a freak accident, he become a lean, mean, racing machine. But does he have what it takes to become the racecar champion of his dreams?

It's heart-warming with a message to dream big and today, it can be yours for just $2.60 with the paper.

This one will put your Great Night In into overdrive.

Grab the token inside Thursday's paper (October 26) and take it to a participating newsagent, Woolworths, Coles or IGA. Keep collecting all this week to complete your collection.

For more information, head to www.greatnightin. com.au.

Here's what else is coming up: