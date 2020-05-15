GRAB YOUR HAT: Sun safety warning as we head back outside

AS CORONAVIRUS restrictions ease and we head back out for picnics and park days, Tracy Atkinson says plenty of people are grabbing their hats.

The owner of Hervey Bay Hat Co said she had seen a general increase in customers heading into winter, with buyers being aware of the possibilities of getting sunburnt.

She said customers were buying broad brimmed hats to replace caps, which left the sides of their heads exposed.

It comes as Cancer Council Queensland issues a reminder about sun safety.

Chief executive officer Chris McMillan encouraged Queenslanders to get outside as freedom steadily returns, but urged them to be sun safe.

“The sun’s ultraviolet radiation is the major cause of skin cancer, and when the UV is forecast to reach three or above it can damage skin and eyes,” she said.

Ms McMillan said UV levels are three or above all year in Queensland and residents needed sun protection every day.

Even though the state is moving into winter, the UV levels will still remain high, she said.

Queensland has the highest rates of skin cancer in the world and melanoma is the most common form of cancer in the state, with around 3960 residents diagnosed each year.