Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics were called to a home at Gracemere on Thursday morning following a report an infant had spilled hot water on themselves. FILE PHOTO.
Paramedics were called to a home at Gracemere on Thursday morning following a report an infant had spilled hot water on themselves. FILE PHOTO.
News

Gracemere infant taken to hospital after hot water spill

Darryn Nufer
24th Dec 2020 11:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An infant has been taken to hospital after reportedly spilling hot water on themselves at a Gracemere home on Thursday morning.

Initial reports indicated the concern was for a two-year-old girl.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the call came in at 11.10am.

"It came in as a reported burns incident," she said.

The QAS spokeswoman said a patient was transported from the Gracemere residence to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

 

OTHER STORIES:

Teen pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run

gracemere burns incident infant
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Ed Sheeran’s massive pay day

    Ed Sheeran’s massive pay day
    • 24th Dec 2020 12:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where to bag a bargain this Boxing Day on Coast

        Premium Content Where to bag a bargain this Boxing Day on Coast

        Business There will be big deals across the region

        A message from M’boro’s resident Santa and his elf

        Premium Content A message from M’boro’s resident Santa and his elf

        Local Faces Around since 2000, the couple are local icons in the community.

        New kitchen installed thanks to Federal funding

        Premium Content New kitchen installed thanks to Federal funding

        News Fraser Coast Artslink president Josie Street said the upgrade was welcomed by the...

        Where to go Christmas light hunting on Fraser Coast

        Premium Content Where to go Christmas light hunting on Fraser Coast

        Family Fun The best places to view in Hervey Bay, Maryborough and surrounds.