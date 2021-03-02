Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Gracious!’ – Queen jokes in call with SA premier

by Caleb Bond
2nd Mar 2021 7:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The Queen has joked about a state of herself installed at Government House last year in a video chat with Governor Hieu Van Le and Premier Steven Marshall.

The audience with Queen Elizabeth II, revealed in Off the Record last week, was also joined by Robert Hannaford, the artist who designed the statue.

Her Majesty, who posed for the statue, was taken aback by how lifelike it was.

 

"It must be quite alarming to suddenly see it out of the window - you'd think, gracious, has she arrived unexpectedly," she said in the video call.

The Queen was also given a smaller version of the sculpture - known as a maquette - to which she remarked: "I'm glad it's not quite as big as the original statue".

Mr Le and Mr Marshall also told the Queen of how South Australia had responded to coronavirus, the vaccine rollout and the effect of bushfires and drought on the state.

 

 

 

caleb.bond@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as 'Gracious!' - Queen jokes in call with premier

More Stories

queen elizabeth ii sa premier video call

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Hyne Timber set for $14.5M expansion

        Premium Content WATCH: Hyne Timber set for $14.5M expansion

        Business Next chapter for long running Maryborough business revealed.

        Principal in court: More details emerge about alleged ‘assault’

        Premium Content Principal in court: More details emerge about alleged...

        News More details have emerged about an incident in which a Maryborough principal is...

        Bay named as one of Australia’s caravan capitals

        Premium Content Bay named as one of Australia’s caravan capitals

        News According to the Caravan Industry Association of Australia, the city had 4851...

        BREAKING: Four fire crews battling Tin Can Bay blaze

        Premium Content BREAKING: Four fire crews battling Tin Can Bay blaze

        News Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.