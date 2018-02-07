Graduate nurses to relocate for work in coast's hospitals

WBHHS nurse educator Cheryl Manning welcomes new graduate midwives (from left) Taylor Lorkin, Jessica Williamson and Genevieve Levitt at the Maryborough Base Hospital during their orientation week.

THERE'S no better feeling than knowing after years of study you have a placement at your first preference of location.

Twenty nursing students who have completed four or more years of study have found employment in the Fraser Coast's hospitals.

Sunshine Coast's Taylor Lorkin will relocate to the Fraser Coast where she will take up employment at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service as one of three graduate midwives.

After a four-year dual degree at the Sippy Downs university on the Sunshine Coast, Taylor will start a new graduate program at the Hervey Bay Hospital.

"I will be doing a new 12-month graduate program, Midwifery Group Practise, which is a continuity of care model - so following women through pregnancy, birth, post natally as their primary midwife," she said.

"I am looking forward to getting the basic skills down-pat, working on my confidence and communication with women and their families."

Ready to get her hands dirty the nursing graduate said she was very passionate about midwifery.

"I have chose midwifery because I like empowering women to be the best they can be and delivering new babies," Taylor said.

"I am so happy to do my degree and have a job at the end of it - it is something a lot of us strain about; securing a job at the end of it.

"I would whole-heartedly recommend this course to anybody."

Nursing graduates with Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services nurse educator Cheryl Manning (bottom left) and Maryborough member Bruce Saunders (bottom right) at an orientation meeting at the Maryborough Base Hospital were welcomed to the Fraser Coast team. Boni Holmes

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders welcomed the graduates to their orientation at the Base Hospital on Wednesday, February 7.

"This hospital is the biggest employer of jobs in Maryborough," he said.

"If you do get sick we are adequately covered by two good hospitals; and with the further upgrade of Maryborough Hospital we will have two of the best A&Es on the east coast of Australia.

"I think the Wide Bay and Health Hospital Board is doing a fantastic job, Maryborough Hospital is heading in the right direction.

"With further injection from the government this hospital will go ahead in leaps and bounds."

WBHHS nurse educator and graduate nurse co-ordinator Cheryl Manning started working at the Maryborough Hospital in 2006 and was excited for the graduates future on the Fraser Coast.

"We have some local graduates and others from as far away as the NSW and Qld border and James Cook University," she said.

"The majority of the students would have done a first preference for a position here - so when they apply they have one of two preferences and we definitely look at two but most of them have put one as a preference.

"Some may have chosen the area because of the type of programs we offer, so for the people that come to do the intern program verses mental health and midwifery is we offer two locations and that can be the first part of medical surgical environment and the second part of their six months is their speciality.

"It is fortunate to have that diversity in this area."

Cheryl said it had been a very big job.

"I really enjoy getting students to think about coming back here to work, what we can offer and how well supported the graduate nurse program is for them for 12 months," she said.

"Not only do we have 20 graduates but we are lucky enough to get two mental health graduates."

Mental Health Services new graduate nurses (from left) Kurt Bosustow and Micheal Punton visit the Maryborough Base Hospital facilities before starting their employment. Boni Holmes

Micheal Punton said he studied mental health in his nursing degree because he had always liked the field.

"I previously worked in disability and I think it is an up-coming nursing profession that is going to grow and it is really needed in the community," Michael said.

The Hervey Bay student has enjoyed the week-long orientation.

"It has been good, definitely gets you ready especially after you have had a bit of a break after uni before you go onto your nursing.

"I have done placements in both Maryborough and Hervey Bay and the facilities are good.

"I still feel like a student with some of the classroom stuff but it is great to know I will be working - daunting knowing you have to do everything but good to know I have a position in my home town where a lot of people have to move to get positions."

Twenty nursing graduates - 15 nurses, 3 midwives, 2 mental health services nurses - were given a week-long orientation at the Fraser Hospitals before started their employment with Wide Bay Hospitals and Health Service. Boni Holmes

Maryborough nursing student Kurt Bosustow has been studying nursing for four-and-a-half years branching out into the mental health field.

"I have been balancing working and family life with my study," Kurt said.

"I have always had a passion for helping people and this opportunity came up.

"I am thrilled and feel privileged to take on this position - you have done your chunk of study to get registered - its very exciting and rewarding."