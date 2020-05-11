Menu
Thomas Key winning on and off the water.
Graduate sprints to sporting and career success

11th May 2020 8:30 AM
OUTRIGGER CANOEING: Hervey Bay graduate Thomas Key was chasing a pathway to a successful career and the chance to represent Australia in outrigging canoe racing when he chose to study at USC - now he has achieved both.

Since recently completing a combined science and business degree at USC, the former Urangan State High School student has gained work as a ­finance manager for a national firm specialising in ­environmental offset solutions.

Thomas, who was part of the University's High Performance Student Athlete ­program, balanced his studies with an intense training schedule to stay in peak form to race at the elite level, including competing for Australia in the World Outrigger Canoe Sprint titles.

"Leading up to world titles at Kawana in 2016 and Tahiti in 2018, training could involve being on the water eight times a week plus six to eight gym sessions a week," Thomas said.

"I found focusing my efforts and time really allowed me to perform well and helped me the most throughout university," he said.

Thomas discovered his keen interest for the sport of outrigging during high school, so he said USC's Sunshine Coast campus was the obvious choice when selecting a university.

"I wanted to gain a great tertiary education and also join the most competitive club in the country - the Mooloolaba Outrigger Canoe Club - so USC offered me the best opportunities," he said.

Initially starting a degree in Bachelor of Civil Engineering in 2016, he decided to switch after his first semester to a dual business and science degree, majoring in financial planning and mathematics after becoming interested in the world of business and finance.

