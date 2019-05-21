Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IMPORTANT JOB: Former Riverside Christian College co-captain Stefanie Csonka has begun a career in education.
IMPORTANT JOB: Former Riverside Christian College co-captain Stefanie Csonka has begun a career in education. Contributed
News

GRADUATE: Study leads to rewarding job for M'boro woman

Carlie Walker
by
21st May 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE dream of making a positive difference in the lives of children is what inspired former Riverside Christian College co-captain, Stefanie Csonka, to choose a career in education.

The 21-year-old from Maryborough graduated from the University of the Sunshine Coast (USC) with a Bachelor of Primary Education at a ceremony in Hervey Bay earlier this month.

"I want to be a teacher who guides children to a more successful, happier future," Ms Csonka, who began teaching Year 3 students at Hervey Bay's Bayside Christian College at the start of this year, said.

"The most rewarding aspect of my job is seeing children happier, become more compassionate and guiding them to reach their goals," she said. Ms Csonka described her time at USC's Fraser Coast campus as full of opportunities.

"I chose to study at USC Fraser Coast because it was so convenient to Maryborough and I did not have to leave home to study," she said.

"I had also heard there were many superb primary education lecturers teaching at the campus."

The university's graduation ceremony, held earlier this month, celebrated the academic achievements of the largest cohort of students to graduate from USC's Fraser Coast campus with more than 40 students receiving degrees in Nursing Science, Commerce, Business and Primary Education.

Applications are now open to study at USC, starting Semester 2.

More Stories

fcjobs fraser coast graduate jobs usc
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Business leaders call on MPs to deliver on promises

    premium_icon Business leaders call on MPs to deliver on promises

    Business The Fraser Coast's business leaders have called for Hinkler and Wide Bay's MPs to focus on delivering infrastructure and investment in the region

    JOBS: Chance to explore options at Fraser Coast Career Expo

    premium_icon JOBS: Chance to explore options at Fraser Coast Career Expo

    News Students from across the region will get a glimpse into the future.

    Man in hospital after motorbike crash at Howard

    premium_icon Man in hospital after motorbike crash at Howard

    News A male patient in his 30s was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital

    Community group to support Indigenous youths through court

    premium_icon Community group to support Indigenous youths through court

    News Eileen Clarke has worked on the project for more than 13 months