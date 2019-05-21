GRADUATE: Study leads to rewarding job for M'boro woman

THE dream of making a positive difference in the lives of children is what inspired former Riverside Christian College co-captain, Stefanie Csonka, to choose a career in education.

The 21-year-old from Maryborough graduated from the University of the Sunshine Coast (USC) with a Bachelor of Primary Education at a ceremony in Hervey Bay earlier this month.

"I want to be a teacher who guides children to a more successful, happier future," Ms Csonka, who began teaching Year 3 students at Hervey Bay's Bayside Christian College at the start of this year, said.

"The most rewarding aspect of my job is seeing children happier, become more compassionate and guiding them to reach their goals," she said. Ms Csonka described her time at USC's Fraser Coast campus as full of opportunities.

"I chose to study at USC Fraser Coast because it was so convenient to Maryborough and I did not have to leave home to study," she said.

"I had also heard there were many superb primary education lecturers teaching at the campus."

The university's graduation ceremony, held earlier this month, celebrated the academic achievements of the largest cohort of students to graduate from USC's Fraser Coast campus with more than 40 students receiving degrees in Nursing Science, Commerce, Business and Primary Education.

