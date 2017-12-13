Graduates await the much anticipated OP results

WAITING FOR RESULTS: Fraser Coast high school graduates Jace Heilig, Zoey Donkin, Kate West and Lauren Bosley have exciting plans about what they want to do next year.

WAITING FOR RESULTS: Fraser Coast high school graduates Jace Heilig, Zoey Donkin, Kate West and Lauren Bosley have exciting plans about what they want to do next year. Annie Perets

AFTER 12 years of schooling, a gruelling exam period and the excitement of formals, there is one final hurdle for our high school graduates - awaiting their OP scores.

And the wait will be over next week with results to be released December 20.

Lauren Bosley, who aspires to work in the medical field, described as "stressful" but said she was not nervous about what the final number would be.

"It was a lot of pressure but it's going to be nice to see what all the hard work has led to," Lauren said.

The four high school graduates interviewed by the Chronicle all agreed that though Year 12 studies took a large chunk of their time, delegating time to hobbies was important for their sanity.

For example, Jace Heilig continued his involvement with SES cadets and a theatre group between assignments.

With emphasis placed on the importance of choosing the right career path early, Kate West - who now hopes to become a vet - said she also thought about becoming a police officer or a teacher before sending her university application.

"You have to get an OP1 to get into a vet course, so I'm going to try and get in by doing a different degree first," she said.

With countless paths one can take after high school, Zoey Donkin plans to stay local and work in aged care, before potentially pursuing studies to be a nurse.

"Eventually I'd like to become a nurse but I didn't want to go from school to school," Zoey said.

"I want to see if I like it first."

Jace Heilig

Age: 17

Aspirations: Jace hopes to follow in his mother's footsteps and become a nurse.

"Her stories of working in the health field, and the connections she makes with others, is something I want to be a part of," Jace said.

He hopes to study a Bachelor of Nursing, or a double degree of nursing and midwifery, at the University of Queensland in Brisbane.



Kate West

Age: 18

Aspirations: To study a Bachelor of Animal Behaviour, then later get into veterinary medicine.

"I've had a lot of horses and know all about high vet bills, and really like working with animals," Kate said.

"Right now I'm caring for a rescued pony."



Zoey Donkin

Age: 17

Aspirations: Gain employment in aged care, then pursue a medical career.

"I've enrolled in a course which starts next year," she said. "I'd like to be a registered nurse and work in rural hospitals."



Lauren Bosley

Age: 17

Aspirations: To become a doctor or nurse.

Lauren has applied to study a medical science in a new course to be introduced at the University of Sunshine Coast,

"Medicine is something I've always wanted to do; from being there when my grandma had chemotherapy when I was 5 to watching mum donate blood."

