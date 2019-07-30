Graffiti bandit strikes for the second time in eight months

GRAFFITI BANDIT: Caleb Holt pleaded guilty to two charges of wilful damage in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week.

GRAFFITI BANDIT: Caleb Holt pleaded guilty to two charges of wilful damage in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week. Facebook

A HERVEY Bay magistrate did not accept an 18-year-old man's excuse he was influenced by his friend into spraying graffiti after he was caught for the second time in eight months.

Caleb Daniel Holt appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last Thursday to plead guilty to two counts of wilful damage.

The court heard on the morning of June 30 police were called to Anzac Park in Maryborough as witnesses had seen two males spraying graffiti inside a toilet block with tags and obscenities.

The Maryborough Netball Association facilities had also been targeted with similar spray paint graffiti.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell said Holt and another male, who matched witness descriptions, were caught by police with paint on their hands, permanent markers and freshly-used spray paint cans in their bags.

Duty lawyer Hamish Isles said the hospitality worker claimed he was encouraged by an associate to participate and accepted upon reflection it was a "silly decision".

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge convicted and fined Holt $750 and ordered him to perform 30 hours of graffiti removal.