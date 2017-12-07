Menu
Graffiti grannies launch the poppies project

Josie Street and Suzi Geddes.
Josie Street and Suzi Geddes. Contributed
Emily Black
by

HERVEY Bay's Graffiti Grannies have launched their major project for 2018 - poppies to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War 1.

President Josie Street said they invited the community to help create the poppies display.

"This display will be on show at the Hervey Bay RSL in November 2018," Josie said.

"The Graffiti Grannies is asking the community to join them by donating knitted or crocheted poppies."

 

Ms Street said they needed donations of red wool, eight ply and 2cm black buttons.

Drop off locations for the initiative include the gardens at Urangan Community Hall, Elizabeth St, Urangan; River Heads Community Hall; Arts & Craft Hall, Bideford St, Torquay on Monday, from 9am until noon; or via the post to PO Box 474, Pialba, QLD 4655.

 

Phone Josie on 0408 827 917 for more information.

