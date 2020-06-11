Graffiti vandal tags multiple buildings in Urangan

Police are investigating a string of recent wilful damage cases in the Urangan area. Officers believe the person pictured might be able to assist them. PHOTO: Contributed.

HERVEY BAY police are on the lookout for an alleged repeat offender who they believe is responsible for a recent spate of graffiti tags.

Multiple wilful damage offences have been reported in Urangan since Saturday.

At least four tagging incidents occurred at various properties between June 6 and June 8.

In the first incident, multiple graffiti tags were painted on the external walls of a building along Boat Harbour Dr between 10pm on June 6 and 2am the following morning.

Multiple tags on another external wall in Boat Harbour Dr were also reported.

That wilful damage offence allegedly took place between 1am and 1.15am on June 7.

A building in Elizabeth St was also damaged in the early hours of June 7.

External walls, windows and doors were tagged there between 12.15am and 1am.

In the final incident, multiple graffiti tags and pictures were painted on the windows of a business in Pier St.

That incident occurred between 11pm on June 7 and 5am on June 8.

Officers have released an image of a person they believe might be able to assist them with their investigations into the tagging offences.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said police were seeking assistance from the public to identify the person.

The image released by police can be accessed on the Chronicle’s website.

It depicts a person wearing dark clothing, joggers and a backpack.

The person also appears to be wearing a mask or material-like item over the lower half of their face.

Anyone with information on the tagging offences is being urged to contact the watch house or call Policelink.