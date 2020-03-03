Grand final hero set for a long spell on the sidelines

The Waves player Tyrell Howard tries to shake the Wallaroos defenders during last week's opening match of the season. But he won’t be playing in 2020.

LEAGUE: For the past three seasons only one player has been involved in every Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade grand final.

Now, Tyrell Howard is forced to be a spectator for this year's season and decider.

Howard is out for the season after injuring his knee during the Spring Cup for the Bundaberg Pythons.

The half was meant to play for The Waves Tigers this year.

"I have a full thickness tear in my anterior cruciate ligament," Howard revealed.

"I did it playing rugby union at the start of January.

"I went to step off my left foot and felt a big pop in my knee.

"It rules me out for the rest of the season, but hopefully I can make it back by round one next year."

Howard has won two premierships in the past three years for both The Waves Tigers and Past Brothers before playing in last year's decider for the Tigers and losing to Past Brothers.

The 22-year-old said missing this year was going to be painful.

"It definitely is gonna be hard and sad to watch the boys from the sideline," he said.

"But I'll definitely be there to cheer them on for this season."

Howard said the injury had caused him to rethink what he did in the league off-season.

"My main focus for this year is to try and stay as fit and as healthy as possible and getting my knee back to 100 per cent for next season," he said.

"I won't be playing in the Spring Cup for the 2020/2021 season as I will be trying to get my knee back to full strength for league season next year."

Meanwhile his teammates got the perfect start to their season, beating a combined South Burnett side 30-22 with Sam Tobin scoring a hat-trick.

The team told the NewsMail last week that it was taking on the Kingaroy Ants but this wasn't the case.

The season for the Tigers starts on March 28 and there is more on the trial in tomorrow's News Mail and online.