Grand mistake for the finals: you might miss the first half

5th Oct 2019 2:51 PM
AS NRL fans prepare to watch the grand final this weekend, one thing might prevent thousands of Queenslanders seeing the first half: daylight savings.

Daylight savings begins at 2am on Sunday, October 6, setting New South Wales an hour ahead of Queensland.

This means that while the game will begin at the advertised 7.30pm in New South Wales, it will actually be 6.30pm in Queensland.

Some news outlets have been caught out by the sneaky time change and hour difference it brings between NSW and Queensland over summer.

While Roosters are the favourites reigning as champions from last year's victory over the Storm, Raiders are set to give them some serious competition.

No matter who you're cheering for, if you're in Queensland, make sure you switch on at 6.30pm. 

