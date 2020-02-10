’Grand old lady’ of Heritage City up for sale

St Stephens Hospital is going under the hammer.

St Stephens Hospital is going under the hammer.

A PIECE of Maryborough’s health history will go under the hammer next month.

St Stephen’s Private Hospital will be auctioned on March 12, with interest in the property already being expressed.

The hospital closed its doors in 2014 but still has pathology and medical imaging operating from the site.

It closed when the new $87.5 million private hospital opened its doors in Hervey Bay.

Real estate agent Tony Nioa from PRDnationwide Maryborough said it was a landmark property and one that came with a multitude of opportunities.

“The owners want a result and are bringing it to a head putting it to market by auction,” he said.

“It’s amazing, there’s more than 5500sq m of buildings – just to replace that would cost an absolute fortune.”

Mr Nioa said the property was versatile and there had been robust discussion in the community about what might be a good fit.

Ideas included a rehab centre and budget accommodation, as well as returning to its roots and reopening a private hospital.

Mr Nioa said the building had an old commercial kitchen, operating theatres, large open areas, space to accommodate 60 beds as well as a coffee shop area.

At one point, between 70 and 80 people had been employed at the hospital, he said.

Many people in Maryborough have a story to share about a visit to the hospital and Mr Nioa is no different, having had his appendix removed at St Stephens when he was younger.

“Me and my family have a long association with landmark properties in this town,” he said.

“I love the history that goes along with these buildings and I like the new beginnings.

“The hospital is a grand old lady that has served Maryborough well.”

Mr Nioa said the buildings did need some maintenance.

“There are roof leaks and all the things you would expect with a building that age,” he said.

“But whoever is going to buy will probably want to reconfigure to an extent.”

In 2015 the building changed hands after UnitingCare Health reached an agreement with The Friendlies Discount Pharmacy.

At the time, an aged care facility was intended for the space.