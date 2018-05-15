Grandad abused in traffic while dealing with emergency

THANK YOU: Hervey Bay grandfather Terry Meehan wants to give thanks and praise to a lady he only knows as Kelly, after the kindness and compassion she showed to his family.

THANK YOU: Hervey Bay grandfather Terry Meehan wants to give thanks and praise to a lady he only knows as Kelly, after the kindness and compassion she showed to his family. Alistair Brightman

TERRY Meehan's faith in humanity has been restored by the compassion of a perfect stranger.

This is even after being "flipped the bird" while his granddaughter was in the front seat of the car suffering a violent seizure on May 1.

The 67-year-old was stopped at traffic lights during peak hour on Boat Harbour Dr when the seizure started.

In a panic and with one hand on the wheel and the other on his 21-year-old granddaughter, the only thing he could do was switch on his hazard lights and attempt to transit through the intersection, which lead to a rapid sounding of horns and abusive gestures from passing motorists.

"They (motorists) were just totally impatient," Mr Meehan said.

"People could see that there was an issue and something was going on.

"During the seizures she needs to be restrained so as not to injure herself or anyone in the immediate vicinity."

Mr Meehan managed to drive to Beach Rd and pull over adjacent to the Caltex Service Station, where more passers-by saw what was going on and just kept going - except for a lady he only knows as 'Kelly'.

He described the stranger's compassion as "absolutely amazing".

"Several cars drove past, glanced my way, and could obviously see I was in distress as the window was down and the seizures cause her to be extremely loud, all continued on their way," he said.

"Kelly was just near the Caltex on foot and saw I was in distress.

"Without even being asked she just offered her assistance, opened the door and got hold of my granddaughter's legs, because she was thrashing around quite wildly, and tried to calm her and spoke to her in a calm and quiet voice.

"Kelly walked to the Caltex Service Station, purchased two bottles of water for us, wished us luck and continued on with her day.

"She was there for a considerable amount of time."

Mr Meehan thanked Kelly at the time, but said that's just not enough.

He contacted the Independent in the hope she might read the story and know that her actions were truly appreciated.

"She deserves more than that, she deserves some public recognition," he said.

"To have somebody actually stop and help you is just amazing.

"Almost daily news articles depict members of the public ignoring those in distress or in harm's way. Kelly has restored my faith in humanity."

Kelly can phone Indy editor Kerrie Alexander on 4120 1067 for Mr Meehan's contact details.