Grandad goes smoke-free for his grandkids' future

Ex-smoker Grahame Langham said he gave up cigarettes for the sake of his grandchildren (pictured left).

GRAHAME Langham was moved to tears when his nine-year-old grandson told him he would live longer after quitting smoking.

It's now been 70 days since the 69-year-old decided to butt out, having smoked for the last 56 years.

"I started smoking at the age of 13, after I pinched a cigarette from my dad,” Mr Langham said.

But it was his 11 grand- children who inspired him to give up smoking, with Mr Langham stating he wanted to live longer to see them grow up.

"Because I love these kids so much... I wanted to live longer, to share the love,” he said.

"I went to Sippy Downs to see my little eight-year-old grandson run for his school. I remember him saying to me 'Come on Poppy; you can do it!' when I was quitting.

"It means I get to see (him) grow up, and see at eight years of age what he's doing.

Mr Langham estimated he would have spent at least $1 million on cigarettes over his lifetime of smoking.

After 35 days of being smoke-free, Mr Langham donated the money he would have spent on cigarettes to the Kids with Cancer Foundation. He said it was the help of Quitline, his family and ex-wife Susan that helped him stay off cigarettes.