Grandfather caught with 89,000 child abuse images

A SUNSHINE Coast grandfather has escaped jail time after he was caught with almost 89,000 child exploitation images at an international airport.

David Clive Whitehead, 69, was stopped by Australian Border Force at Brisbane International Airport on May 11, 2018 where a search of his laptop revealed 88,249 child abuse images.

Whitehead appeared at Brisbane District Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to possessing and accessing child exploitation material and attempting to export goods without approval.

The court was told that Whitehead had a “very naive approach” to his offending and had been surprised when officers told him the trouble he was in.

Whitehead told officers he had other images on his computer at home, which Queensland Police discovered when they executed a search warrant at his property the next day.

The court was told the images were largely category 1, the lowest level on the Oliver scale – a classification tool for grading the severity of child exploitation material.

Whitehead’s defence barrister said the grandfather of seven had never been before a court and had not attempted to distribute or make a profit from the material.

He had a long and established history in the community working as a collection driver with Smith Family and as a driver for the Endeavour Foundation on the Sunshine Coast, the court was told.

Judge Julie Dick said cases involving child abuse material were considered very serious by the courts.

“As attenuated as it might seem when you’re looking at it on a computer screen, these are real children and they are being exploited,” she said.

“And if there wasn’t a demand, there wouldn’t be a market.”

Judge Dick took on board Whitehead’s lack of criminal history and willingness to undertake rehabilitation when sentencing him to serve his time in the community.

Whitehead was sentenced to 15 months’ jail wholly suspended.

He will remain on a good behaviour bond for two years.

