'He didn’t last a day': Unexplained death at aged-care home

A FAMILY is considering suing a luxury Melbourne aged-care home over the unexplained death of a grandfather whose brain became "starved" of oxygen hours after moving in.

Within seven hours, Tullio Farella, 81, went from being his usual "chirpy" self to comatose at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Doctors told his distressed family he had "no hope" of survival because his brain had been starved of oxygen, and he died several hours later.

His family suspect nursing staff at Rathdowne Place Aged Care in Carlton failed to check on Mr Farella, a diabetic, after giving him an insulin injection on February 1, 2017.

Tullio Farella with grandchildren Ethan, Alysha and Luca.

His daughter Anna del Ciotto said she was "haunted" by the decision to move him to the home.

"He didn't even last a day," she said.

"I feel so guilty I put him in this place … like I gave them the license to kill him."

A coronial inquiry into Mr Farella's death is being conducted and will determine whether the family take legal action against the aged-care facility.

Tony Carbone, managing partner at Carbone Lawyers, said people should be able to trust their loved ones would be safe in care homes.

"From the moment he was injected with insulin at 6pm to the time his daughter was called by nursing staff at 1am telling her he was critical … in all probabilities no one checked on him," he said.

"If someone had checked on him they would have seen his sugar was dropping quickly and could have given him something."

Tullio Farella with his son-in-law Robert and granddaughter Alysha.

The 162-bed aged-care home will be thrust into the spotlight during the Royal Commission into Aged Care, Quality and Safety, which begins next week.

Ms Del Ciotto plans to submit evidence of her father's plight to the commission, which was established to probe cases of elder abuse.

"We don't want to see this happen to anyone else," she said.

"Dad's life was taken from us."

Ms Del Ciotto said the aged-care home was due to charge up to $800,000 in care costs.

Her sister Paula Lincoln said staff did not acknowledge her father's death when she reclaimed his possessions, which had already been removed from his room and put in storage 48 hours later.

"It's like dad didn't count … like his life was meaningless," she said.

Australian Unity, which owns the aged-care home, said it took all such incidents "very seriously."

"While we are unable to comment on the specifics of this case because it is currently before the Coroner, Australian Unity takes all such incidents very seriously and has responded to all requests from the Coroner."