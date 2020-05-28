Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A grandmother who smuggled methamphetamine in a condom stuffed down the front of her underwear has pleaded guilty to a string of charges.
A grandmother who smuggled methamphetamine in a condom stuffed down the front of her underwear has pleaded guilty to a string of charges.
Crime

Grandma busted smuggling meth in underwear

by JASON WALLS
28th May 2020 8:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARWIN grandmother who smuggled methamphetamine from Adelaide in a condom stuffed down the front of her underwear has pleaded guilty to a string of charges.

Evelyn Veronica Pearson, 61, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to supplying less than a commercial quantity of meth as well as possessing cannabis and ice pipes following her arrest in January.

Crown prosecutor Damien Jones told the court Pearson had been a person of interest to police due to her "known involvement in the Darwin drug scene" when she got caught up in a surveillance operation targeting higher level suppliers in June last year.

Mr Jones said some time prior to November 11, Pearson travelled to Adelaide where she obtained 12g of meth which she put into a clip seal bag before placing that bag inside a condom and hiding it down the front of her underwear.

Pearson then flew back to Darwin with the drugs where she was met at the airport by police and admitted the drugs were down her pants.

Mr Jones said police continued to listen in to Pearson's phone calls and after she got home later that day they recorded a conversation in which she discussed getting busted.

"I just got done at the airport with half an ounce, I'm going to Holtze (prison) mate, there's no way I'm getting out of this," she said on the recording.

"I'm packing up and going, they're not going to f***ing extradite me for half an ounce … I'll just keep getting it adjourned and go."

Mr Jones said the wire taps continued into January, during which time Pearson received another 35.5g of meth from suppliers - including Hells Angels sergeant-at-arms and convicted drug dealer Phil O'Shea - most of which she onsold to her own customer base.

He said during the period police were tapping Pearson's phone, they intercepted more than 800 calls and texts, the majority of which were related to "the sourcing and supply of drugs".

She will return to court for sentencing on June 4.

Originally published as Grandma busted smuggling meth in underwear

court crime drugs evelyn veronica pearson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Faster way for Coast residents to get rates relief

        premium_icon Faster way for Coast residents to get rates relief

        News About 200 applications have been processed since the policy was introduced

        New parking in CBD to be considered in strategy

        premium_icon New parking in CBD to be considered in strategy

        News It will be part of the council’s 20-year parking strategy

        Rapt to be back at M’boro market

        premium_icon Rapt to be back at M’boro market

        News “I’m just so happy to be back at the Maryborough market,” stallholder Catherine...

        Former candidate aiming for second run at election

        premium_icon Former candidate aiming for second run at election

        News Mr Tantari said he was honoured to have been a candidate