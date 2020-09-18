Menu
Lisa Marie Wesley appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court today on one count of assault occasioning bodily harm. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Grandma in heated fight after storming home

by Kara Sonter
18th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
A Burpengary grandmother caught in a heated fight at a Morayfield home has faced Caboolture Magistrates Court.

Lisa Marie Wesley, 43, stormed into a home and grabbed a woman by the arm leaving bloody cuts and bruises during an altercation over her granddaughter on January 30.

Wesley, a cleaner, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Magistrate Andrew Hackett heard Wesley had no history of violence and had been caught up in an emotional situation.

Lisa Marie Wesley appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court today on one count of assault occasioning bodily harm. Picture: Facebook

"This is an incident that speaks to high of emotion," he said

"You have to be careful ... because these things can escalate from nought to 100," he said.

She was fined $500, and no conviction was recorded.

"Had you had prior convictions for violence, I would have recorded a conviction," Magistrate Hackett said.

