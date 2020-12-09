Grandma's BBQ sauce bottle more than what it appears

Nicole Bernadette Launder, 50, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on December 8 to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a utensil that had been used. Photo: Richard Walker

Nicole Bernadette Launder, 50, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on December 8 to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a utensil that had been used. Photo: Richard Walker

A GRANDMOTHER created a homemade bong from a barbecue sauce bottle to smoke marijuana.

Nicole Bernadette Launder, 50, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on December 8 to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a utensil that had been used.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police searched her caravan at Hervey Bay about 7am on May 2, 2020.

Police located a small bowl of marijuana on the table and a homemade bong from a barbecue sauce bottle.

READ: Grieving widow, 22, found with drugs at CQ home

She used the bong to smoke the marijuana just before police arrived, the court heard.

Duty lawyer Kasey Wilson said Launder recently moved to Capella to help her daughter with her two children.

Mrs Wilson said the grandmother smoked marijuana intermittently to relieve back pain but had sought out help from an alcohol and drugs service.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Launder had been drug offending since 2011.

"You really should deal with a medical practitioner to deal with back pain rather than self medicating," he said.

"You fail your responsibilities to [your daughter and grandchildren] through the use of illicit substances."

READ: Station hand drink-driver almost three times the limit

Launder was fined $500 and the conviction was recorded.

She was told if she appeared before the court again for drug offending, she would face more than a monetary penalty.