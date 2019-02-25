Grandpa inflicted abuse on three generations of his family

The now 75-year-old predator’s crimes also included raping his biological daughter as she cried out in pain.

The now 75-year-old predator’s crimes also included raping his biological daughter as she cried out in pain.

WHILE his wife gave birth in hospital, a Hervey Bay man stayed home and raped his 12-year-old stepsister.

The victim, who was young enough to still be playing with dolls, would be one of several victims spanning three generations.

The now 75-year-old predator's crimes also included raping his biological daughter as she cried out in pain.

The abuse inflicted on the now-grown women and its devastating impact has been heard in Hervey Bay District Court. The married man pleaded guilty to a string of sex offences, including three counts of rape.

The crimes committed on three victims spanned a 40-year period, beginning in the late 1960s, the court was told.

The man's biological daughter was 15 when she was raped by her father while completing an English assignment.

At first he cuddled the teenager, who was angry at herself for leaving the assignment to the last minute.

The cuddles turned into sexual intercourse during which she "cried throughout" from the pain.

The court was told she had been too scared to say no to her persistent father.

His final victim was a granddaughter, who he attempted to blackmail with money in exchange for sexual favours.

Despite her obvious resistance, he forced himself onto her one day after she showered and inappropriately touched her while offering to help her shave.

When the granddaughter was older the three women connected the dots and went to police.

In a victim statement written by the granddaughter, which was read in court, she said she would never forget the way her grandfather made her feel.

"He violated me, I was scared to tell anyone," the statement read.

"I looked up to grandpa but he mistreated me. "I turned to self-harm, I was a very bitter and upset kid."

The man was 25 when he began offending.

He was sentenced to nine years in jail and will be eligible for parole in late 2021.

The court was told he suffered a number of health problems including arthritis, heart issues and depression.

He was not named by the Chronicle in this story to protect the identity of the victims.