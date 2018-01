A 63-YEAR-OLD grandma with no criminal history has been caught growing marijuana.

Police found two marijuana plants at Susan Lee Maguire's home, along with 14.72g of marijuana, during a search warrant.

The tuck-shop volunteer from Boompa pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to producing a dangerous drug.

The court heard Maguire used the marijuana to treat her anxiety.

The plants were about 80cm tall.

She was fined $600.