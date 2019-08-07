Granny's own dash cam captures her drunk rampage across city

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Bernadette Tanks abused other motorists in the footage before crashing into the back of a car at a traffic light.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Bernadette Tanks abused other motorists in the footage before crashing into the back of a car at a traffic light. Nine News

DASH cam vision has emerged of a grandmother's dangerous drink-driving rampage on the roads and highways across Ipswich.

What is even more unbelievable is how Bernadette Tanks, 70, abused other motorists in the footage before crashing into the back of a car at a traffic light, and then side-swiping another vehicle while attempting to park.

#EXCLUSIVE: A Queensland grandmother's own dashcam has captured her incredibly dangerous drunken drive across the city and her foul-mouthed rage, as she blames other road users for her own near-misses. @EmilyPrain9 #9News pic.twitter.com/A0K0NGTVl7 — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) 6 August 2019

Ironically all these misadventures - and her foul-mouthed rants which included a string of c-bombs - were captured on her own dash cam, which proved a useful tool for investigating police.

Police went to the traffic crash at 12.40pm at the intersection of Brisbane Rd and Byrne St.

Police said the Goodna woman drove about 9km in her extremely drunk state.

She told police to check her dash cam footage of her journey; from leaving her home at 12.01pm and driving toward Ipswich on the Motorway.

It revealed that on multiple occasions Tanks had narrowly avoided accidents through her rapid lane changes

She appeared and was sentenced in Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 13.