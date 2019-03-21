GRANT: $50,000 to be spent at M'boro military museum

BIG WIN: John Meyers is celebrating after a $50,000 grant was award to Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum.

MARYBOROUGH Military and Colonial Museum has a historical collection to be proud of.

Now, with the help of a $50,000 grant from the Federal Government, the museum will be able to save money and welcome visitors in comfort, with the funds to be spent on air conditioning and a solar system.

Museum director John Meyers said the museum would be more user-friendly with the addition of air conditioning.

"It's really great, that's the type of support that motivates us to keep striving to do what we are doing,” he said.

About 100 volunteers work at the museum and they too would benefit from air conditioning on the lower level of the museum.

Mr Meyers said most of the volunteers were in their 70s or 80s.

"They are the ones who really suffer waiting for people to turn up and enduring the heat,” he said.

"It will be a relief for them.”

Students from Aldridge State High School and Maroon State School have visited the museum this week, seeing what is recognised by many as being the best historical military collection in Australia outside of Canberra.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, who made the announcement on Wednesday, said the community was proud of the museum.

"Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum is an amazing resource to ensure our Anzac legacy is never forgotten, and it relies heavily on volunteers to keep the doors open,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The value of the museum to Maryborough and indeed all of Australia cannot be overstated.”