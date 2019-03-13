Menu
Subscribe Today's Paper
Hervey Bay RSL and Services Memorial Club President Ray Eustace was proud to present an $18,905 community grant to Hervey Bay PCYC's Tammy Sloan and Branch Officer Kelly Chamberlain.
News

Grant funds go a long way for PCYC

Kerrie Alexander
by
13th Mar 2019 5:00 PM
HERVEY Bay PCYC will be able to continue their vital youth and community programs in the region this year thanks to a substantial grant from Hervey Bay RSL.

More than $140,000 worth of grants were presented to social and sporting groups across the Fraser Coast last month as part of the RSL's ongoing support for regional community organisations, with the PCYC receiving a major windfall of $18,905.

Hervey Bay PCYC branch officer Kelly Chamberlain said the grant was a huge benefit to the not-for-profit club, allowing them to continue to help youth and families "doing it tough" by providing programs that helped victims of domestic violence and boosted self-esteem, self-confidence, resilience and more.

RUBY (Rise Up, Be Yourself) - a free physical fitness program for women who are, have been or are likely to be experiencing domestic and family violence - is one such program that's designed to empower women by building physical strength and contributing to general well-being.

"We do run a multitude of different activities, which is income for the branch and after overheads there's barely anything left - but when there is anything left, that's what goes back into youth programs," Ms Chamberlain said.

"This (grant) just makes such a huge difference with what we can do with the kids. On top of supporting the youth programs it also allows us to support families who identify as really doing it tough in the community and provide a place for kids to be able to come and take part in activities like other kids do.

"This money is pretty special to us.

"It's amazing the difference it makes in the community."

Hervey Bay RSL chief executive Jason Lynch said the club prided itself on giving back to the region by supporting community groups.

"Being able to assist the multiple not-for-profit organisations, charities, sporting groups and local schools is an objective of the club," he said.

"We have injected over $2million over the past five years assisting the local community."

