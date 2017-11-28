Grant hits the sweet spot with Maryborough Cricket

Maryborough District Cricket Association general manager Chris Strochnetter received sponsorship in the way of cash and equipment by CommBank's branch manager Lauren Bateup.

Boni Holmes

JUNIOR cricketers have finally hit a sixer after receiving approval for a much-needed grant.

CommBank have awarded the Maryborough District Cricket Association with a two-year club sponsorship.

The sponsorship included cash payments and much needed cricket gear and equipment.

Association general manager Chris Strochnetter said they had been applying for the grant for years.

"We applied every year for the grant and it is good to finally be accepted," Chris said.

"The association will receive $2000 every year for two years.

"That money will go towards promoting our juniors and encouraging more participation."

The association also received marquees, bats and wickets.

"This will provide much-needed sun cover for the players and the bat, which is signed by former Australian batsman Mike Gussey, will go into a raffle to raise more funds for the kids," Chris said.

Promoting participation at a local level, the CommBank Cricket Club Sponsorship program provides more than $250,000 in support to local clubs around the country every year.

Local clubs can apply for a two year sponsorship, which provides $2000 a year as well as new equipment for training and matches.

Injured Captain of the Australian women's cricket team, Meg Lanning, is a CommBank ambassador and vocal supporter of the sponsorship program.

"Cricket is a big part of my life, and I remember vividly my first big match when I was just 14 for Carey Grammar.

"I was lucky to have been so supported as a young female in my sporting endeavours, and I'm keen to pass the bat to the next generation of cricketers and offer them the same opportunity through the CommBank Cricket Club Sponsorship program," she said.

"I want to thank CommBank for their donation - it is great to see they are apart of regional cricket," Chris said.

Applications for the 2018 CommBank Cricket Club Sponsorships are open to local cricket clubs across the country until June 1 2018.

To apply for a 2018 CommBank Cricket Club Sponsorship, please visit www.commbank.com.au/cricket.