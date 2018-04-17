Grant provides safer environment for Bay hobbyists

WOODCRAFTERS CELEBRATE: Hervey Bay Woodcrafts Club member Ken Tutty with the silky oak and pine Tower Bridge he spent around 100 hours building on show at the opening of extensions to the club in Torquay.

WOODCRAFTERS CELEBRATE: Hervey Bay Woodcrafts Club member Ken Tutty with the silky oak and pine Tower Bridge he spent around 100 hours building on show at the opening of extensions to the club in Torquay. Alistair Brightman

FOR 100 hours, Ken Tutty worked tirelessly at the Hervey Bay Woodcrafts Club to turn a simple piece of timber into a puzzle-inspired model bridge.

He is among dozens of passionate woodcrafters who will benefit from a near- $20,000 government grant.

Queensland Senator Barry O'Sullivan, representing Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, on Tuesday officially re-opened the club after it was extended to allow for growing membership and a safer working environment.

The club received $19,337 under round three of the Stronger Communities Program grant.

Club president Jim Chisnall said it took three months for the extension to be completed.

He said the need for the extension was evident when membership grew by at least 50 to 70 people.

"What we have done with our extensions is we've doubled in size of what we had previously," he said.

"At the moment we've only got a couple of new benches but the equipment is now spread out and can be operated in a much safer manner with the space around the equipment."

As well as giving men and women of all ages "something to do", the club also opens up to members of Fraser Coast Centacare and the Endeavour Foundation.

Mr O'Sullivan said he was supportive of groups which provided social support.

"Many, like myself, are getting towards the upper end of life and the impacts it makes the the well-being of some people is something you can't beat," he said