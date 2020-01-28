Grant to help people with disabilities land jobs

THE Fraser Coast will share in a $500,000 grant aimed at helping people with disabilities find employment.

The funding will deliver Regional Advantage, a 12-month project, in the Fraser Coast, Capricornia and Mackay regions to engage local business leaders and their networks to champion the commercial and social benefits of employing people with disability.

Community Solutions general manager Natasha Read said people with a disability were significantly under-represented in the workforce, despite having the willingness and capacity to work, and engaging with business leaders was one of the ways to make change happen.

“Regional business networks are a valued and trusted source of information for business owners and we will set up a group of employers who will be supported by a dedicated project co-ordinator to be the local champions of change in the Fraser Coast region,” Ms Read said.

Tomorrow, Community Solutions will launch the project with an event at the Beach House Hotel, with businesses invited to attend.

“Through the sharing of information and real stories, employers at the events will be encouraged to consider the economic and community benefits of employing people with disability,” Ms Read said.