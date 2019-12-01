GRANTS: 13 Christmas events and festive hubs across Coast

Maryborough Christmas Street Party - Santa and his helper arrive in style last year.

Maryborough Christmas Street Party - Santa and his helper arrive in style last year. Alistair Brightman

THIRTEEN Fraser Coast community groups and organisations will share in more than $21,000 worth of council grants to decorate their towns and help run Christmas and New Year's Eve events.

On December 8, the Apex Club of Maryborough will hold the Fraser Coast Apex Santa Fair thanks to support from the 2019/20 Festive Fraser Coast Events Grants program.

Torbanlea Primary P and C Association will hold the Torbanlea Carols by Candlelight on December 5, Toogoom and District Community Association will host the Toogoom Community Christmas Fair and Carols on December 15 and the Maryborough City Progress Association will hold Mary Christmas Street Party on December 21 - all supported by the same grant.

Maryborough District Cricket Association's New Year's Eve Family Fun Fair will be held on December 31.

Carols in the Village by Hervey Bay Historical Society Museum Association and Tiaro Lions Children's Christmas Party was on November 30 is on November 30 as well thanks to the funding.

Under the Small Township Festive Decorations grants Maaroom Progress and Ratepayers Association will buy and set up a Christmas tree and put up festive lights at the Community Hall, Glenwood Progress Association will decorate the Glenwood Hall, Poona Community Progress Association will display Christmas lights in the Poona Market Alley, Tiaro District Community Centre will put up festive lights, signs and decorations around town, Mount Bauple and District Historical Society will decorate the museum grounds, the recreation grounds and the Band Hall and Woocoo Historical Society will decorate the entrance to Brooweena with a Christmas banner.