Grants are a cut above the rest for Bay croquet club

Hervey Bay Croquet Club member Joan Mathiesen thanks councillor Darren Everard and MP Ted Sorensen for their support. CONTRIBUTED

AFTER five years of campaigning for funds, the Hervey Bay Croquet Club has achieved its goal of buying a top-class reliable ride-on mower.

Club president Neville Shelley said the lawns have never looked so good and it was all thanks to two major grants and the support of local MP Ted Sorensen and Deputy Mayor Darren Everard. The grants are a Fraser Coast Community Service Grant for $3000 and a Community Gambling Grant of $7990.

"The mower will significantly reduce the time to mow the lawns and ensure they remain at competition standard for years ahead," Neville said.

"As it is a ride-on mower more members will be able to volunteer for the mowing roster."

Neville said the club raises funds to operate through membership fees and fundraising events and, without the funding, would not be able to continue as a club.

"This would be a tragedy as croquet as a sport has so much to offer to the wellbeing of its members and the community here in Hervey Bay."

Neville said croquet has unlimited health benefits not only in terms of physical exercise but for the mind as well, new friendships and community involvement.

Coaching lessons are offered on the wonderfully maintained lawns.

For more information, phone Joan on 0407372458.