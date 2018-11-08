Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay Croquet Club member Joan Mathiesen thanks councillor Darren Everard and MP Ted Sorensen for their support.
Hervey Bay Croquet Club member Joan Mathiesen thanks councillor Darren Everard and MP Ted Sorensen for their support. CONTRIBUTED
Council News

Grants are a cut above the rest for Bay croquet club

Kerrie Alexander
by
8th Nov 2018 10:00 AM

AFTER five years of campaigning for funds, the Hervey Bay Croquet Club has achieved its goal of buying a top-class reliable ride-on mower.

Club president Neville Shelley said the lawns have never looked so good and it was all thanks to two major grants and the support of local MP Ted Sorensen and Deputy Mayor Darren Everard. The grants are a Fraser Coast Community Service Grant for $3000 and a Community Gambling Grant of $7990.

"The mower will significantly reduce the time to mow the lawns and ensure they remain at competition standard for years ahead," Neville said.

"As it is a ride-on mower more members will be able to volunteer for the mowing roster."

Neville said the club raises funds to operate through membership fees and fundraising events and, without the funding, would not be able to continue as a club.

"This would be a tragedy as croquet as a sport has so much to offer to the wellbeing of its members and the community here in Hervey Bay."

Neville said croquet has unlimited health benefits not only in terms of physical exercise but for the mind as well, new friendships and community involvement.

Coaching lessons are offered on the wonderfully maintained lawns.

For more information, phone Joan on 0407372458.

Related Items

community gambling fund grants fccommunity fcnews hervey bay croquet club lawn mowing
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    COOPER'S WALK: Help give brain cancer the boot

    COOPER'S WALK: Help give brain cancer the boot

    Whats On Hervey Bay parents Michael and Amanda Christensen lost their son Cooper to the disease at six years old.

    • 8th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
    NDIS VICTORY: We fought for Kathy

    premium_icon NDIS VICTORY: We fought for Kathy

    News Chronicle wins battle for NDIS client to live a better quality life

    • 8th Nov 2018 9:46 AM
    M'boro Proud: Banding together to showcase 'us'

    premium_icon M'boro Proud: Banding together to showcase 'us'

    News Queen's Park memorial is one of the first things staff reccomend

    • 8th Nov 2018 9:29 AM
    Forced to Go Fund Me to pay for uni

    premium_icon Forced to Go Fund Me to pay for uni

    News "Without financial support I will have to postpone my degree”

    Local Partners