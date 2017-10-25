Grants for CCTV, bollards and lightening up for grabs



FEDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is encouraging community organisations and councils to apply for round two of the Coalition Government's Safer Communities Fund program.

The Safer Communities Fund provides grants of up to $1 million for security infrastructure initiatives that address crime and anti-social behaviour, help reduce the fear of crime, increase feelings of safety, and contribute to the safety of communities that may be at risk of racial and/or religious intolerance.

Mr Pitt said local councils and community organisations are invited to apply through this open competitive round for funding for security enhancement projects, such as CCTV, bollards and lighting.

"Investment in security infrastructure at local crime hotspots would reduce fear of crime and contribute to greater community safety and resilience across Hinkler," he said.

"I encourage potential applicants to contact my office to discuss their projects' eligibility, and to receive all submission details."

Minister Keenan said local members played a key role in working with their community to boost community safety and identifying where there is a need for increased security infrastructure.

"Our Government firmly believes that all Australians have the right to feel safe and secure, and the Safer Communities Fund is one way we can achieve that," Mr Keenan said.

"The Coalition has now committed more than $100 million to assist local communities in keeping our streets safe from crime and anti-social behaviour," Mr Keenan said.

"We will continue to put funds towards projects that make our streets, communities, and our nation safer."

Further information on the Safer Communities Fund is available on the Australian Government's Safer CommunitiesFund website at www.business.gov.au/safer-communities-fund, or by calling 13 28 46.

Applications close on 14 November 2017.

