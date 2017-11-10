Granville School to auction stunning artworks

YOUNG TALENT: Granville State School students with some of their artwork which will go up for auction at the Arts, Wine and Cheese Night.

LIKE uncorking a fine bottle of wine, Granville State School will open its gates to showcase students' talents and their learning environment this Saturday.

Granville State School P&C president Natasha Beardsmore said schools and local artists had been invited to take part in the Arts, Wine and Cheese Night on Saturday.

"We have an art teacher who is a fantastic artist and has been working with the students,” she said.

"We have had so many comments from the students' parents, we decided to put together this arts night.

"We added something for the mums and dads for the end of the year and made it a bit fancier with the wine and cheese.”

Maryborough High, Aldridge High, Granville Kindy and local artists have joined the event with art displays.

Granville's school and kindy will hold an auction of students' and local artists' artwork on the night.

"Between the school and the kindy we have 16 pieces to auction and both will also have displays,” Ms Beardsmore said.

"Local artists including Hayley Groves and Brett Kernke will have displays and have donated artworks for the auction.”

Ms Beardsmore said the aim of the night was to bring the community together.

"This is my first year as P&C president and, when I spoke with the principal, he said we needed to bring the community into our school,” she said.

"He said he was happy to open our gates for them to use the ball court, the grounds - get people involved and knowing the school and its community.

"We also have invited Moffatdale Ridge Wines with their award-winning wines and liqueurs, and Springhills Country Kitchen with organic jams, preserves and relishes.

"Our doors are open to the community to join us to see some art from the area.”

DETAILS

The Arts, Wine And Cheese Night will be held on Saturday, November 11 from 6.30-9.30pm at Granville State School, Cambridge St.

Tickets are $20 and includes a glass of wine/beer/softdrink, stubby cooler, lucky door ticket, all tastings, hot and cold nibblies.

Tickets can only be pre purchased from the school office by 4pm today, November 9.

This is an adults only event.