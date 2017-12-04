Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Granville siege accused to remain behind bars over Christmas

Carlie Walker
by

A MAN accused of assaulting police during a siege in Granville will remain in custody during Christmas.

The 41-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had his case mentioned before Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police alleged the man assaulted his former partner at a Granville home on September 28 then refused to leave the home until the early hours of September 29.

The case was adjourned until January 22.
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  christmas court fccourt granville siege maryborough siege

Fraser Coast Chronicle
WET WEATHER: Flood warning for lower Mary River

WET WEATHER: Flood warning for lower Mary River

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a minor flood warning for the lower Mary River after heavy rainfall over the past two days.

ROAD CLOSURES: Wet weather hazards and closures

Water over the road at Fingerboard

Motorists are being advised to use an alternate route.

iPhone hack could save your child's life

This iPhone hack is great. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

This hack really is essential for every kid to know.

SHOCKING: Heartlesss vandals graffiti child's memorial bench

DISGRACE: Jessie Mahoney, who is Cooper Christensen's sister, was shocked to find his seat vandalised on Sunday morning. The council has since cleaned the seat.

The family found the graffiti on the child's birthday.

Local Partners