Granville siege accused to remain behind bars over Christmas

A MAN accused of assaulting police during a siege in Granville will remain in custody during Christmas.



The 41-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had his case mentioned before Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday.



Police alleged the man assaulted his former partner at a Granville home on September 28 then refused to leave the home until the early hours of September 29.



The case was adjourned until January 22.

