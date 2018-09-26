COURT: Gun at centre of Granville siege was a fake

A TOY gun, mistaken for the real thing, sparked a three-hour siege at Granville, Maryborough Magistrates Court has heard.

This is after swarms of police lined May St on Tuesday wearing bullet proof vests, carrying high-powered rifles and blocking the road with tyre spikes.

Siege accused heard in court: Lock Desmond Richter, 54, leaves Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The man allegedly at the centre of the major police operation, Lock Desmond Richter, was subsequently charged with threatening violence and dangerous drug possession following the siege.

The 54-year-old's lawyer, John Willett, told the court on Wednesday his client was under the impression the neighbours were just pulling a prank with a megaphone.

Maryborough Magistrates Court heard that Mr Richter claims to have been using the replica gun to discipline his dog.

Barefoot and dressed in the blue singlet he was arrested in, Wednesday was his first court appearance over the charges.

A bail application was made.

The court was informed of an ongoing neighbourly dispute over barking dogs which had "intensified".

This was allegedly the catalyst of why police were there in the first place, before allegedly seeing Mr Richter with the handgun, which was unknown at the time to be a fake.

Defence lawyer John Willett argued that Mr Richter did not point the weapon at a person at any point, contrary to the accusation.

"He used the replica gun to discipline the dog and stop the dog from barking," Mr Willett said.

"He rotated his wrist but at no point was the gun pointed at the victim.

"When he heard a megaphone, he thought it was a neighbour having a game with him."

Magistrate Terry Duroux, who described allegations against Mr Richter to be "quiet concerning" and "serious", refused Mr Richter bail.

Mr Richter will next appear in court on October 2.