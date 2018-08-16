Menu
Coen Ashton was an organ donation advocate.
Granville's major fundraiser to honour Coen Ashton

Matthew McInerney
by
16th Aug 2018 1:49 PM

FOOTBALL: Granville's annual charity day will honour and remember a former Tiger who became one of the country's leading organ donation advocates.

Former Maryborough man Coen Ashton was born with cystic fibrosis, a disease that would attack his lungs and leave him in need of a double lung transplant when he was still in his early teens.

He died on October 18, 2017.

Granville's charity day, held on August 25, will raise money for the Coen Ashton Foundation, in honour of the former Tiger. 

A representative from Donatelife will provide information about organ donation on the day, while another representative providing info about the Coen Ashton Foundation and Cystic Fibrosis.

Last year, it supported Deaf Services Queensland and Kathleen Costello Centre for the Deaf, and in 2016 raised money for young stroke victim Hamish Halley.

A Wide Bay League 2 game between Granville and Across The Waves kicks off at 3pm, before the annual game between Granville players and emergency services.

Both games are at Canning Park, on Banana St, Granville.

